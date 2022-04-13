Bucks Council reveals revised bin collection schedule for Easter holidays

All collections scheduled for Good Friday will be moved to Saturday (16 April), all bin pick ups are cancelled on the Bank Holiday Monday.

From Bank Holiday Monday all collections that week will take place one day later than usual.

The council advises that bins should be presented by 6:30am on collection days.

Recycling centres in Bucks have moved to summer opening hours: 9am – 6pm, the local authority confirmed.

All sites will remain open over the bank holiday, including on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

More information on the revised collection schedule is available on the council’s website here.

