Bucks Council Leader endorses Rishi Sunak for Prime Minister after Waddesdon visit

This morning, the potential future Prime Minister visited The Dairy on Queen Street and addressed a small audience at an event that wasn’t open to the media.

The Bucks Council Leader was one impressed onlooker, after the talk he took to Twitter to talk up Mr Sunak’s chances of becoming the next Conservative Leader.

Councillor Tett’s said on his twitter account, which he stresses represents his personal views and not those of the council, that he believed the 42-year-old had the financial knowledge to lead the country.

He said: “A beautiful setting in Waddesdon to be able to say a few words in support of @RishiSunak. Just my personal views but he has the depth of knowledge and financial competence to see this country through the next two difficult years.”

On 1 August, Rishi’s rival for the top job, Liz Truss, also visited the Bucks village. She was greeted by all the Conservative MPs in Bucks, who have unanimously backed her campaign to become Prime Minister.

Mr Sunak was introduced by the former Aylesbury MP, David Lidington, who endorsed the Conservative candidate, stating he “read all the papers before a meeting”.

Bucks Council Leader Martin Tett with Rishi Sunak, photo from Martin Tett (@MATatBucks on Twitter)

Despite being a clear betting underdog for UK politics’ top job, Mr Sunak told the crowd, which contained many current Bucks Councillors, that he has “the experience necessary” to become Prime Minister.

Mr Sunak said: “I believe the best way to forge a career is on hard work. It should be the birthright of every child to have a world class education.”

He also reiterated points made in recent television speeches, stating he wants to remove “woke culture” and that he would “cut income tax”.

Councillor Martin Tett praising the Prime Minister candidate

One Tory Councillor, who attended the event, told The Bucks Herald: “He came across very well indeed. It’s clear he really knows how to get things done and has the drive and intelligence to make things happen. He made no apologies for not taking the populist route but he is a true Conservative through and through and his policies are Conservative policies.

"He got a grilling from Conservative members as a group and in one to ones but his energy and formidable intellect won many over.”