Bucks Tory Party members meet PM candidate Liz Truss near Aylesbury

Liz Truss with Greg Smith MP

Waddesdon Cricket Club had been asked to host the visit on Sunday, July 31.

MP for Buckingham Greg Smith said: “It was fantastic to welcome Liz to my constituency to meet with local members of the Conservative Party who will pick our next leader and Prime Minister.

"Liz went down a storm with a passionate and positive speech outlining her vision for our country going forwards.

Liz Truss talks to party members at Waddesdon Cricket Club

"Liz understands that you cannot tax your way to prosperity and will reduce the burden of tax on individuals and businesses, as well as having a clear plan to scrap national housing targets to give local communities proper power on planning, improve all schools and increase defence spending.

"It was very pleasing to hear many members tell me afterwards that they arrived open minded and left committed to voting for Liz.”

Three of Buckinghamshire’s MPs have thrown their weight behind Ms Truss’s bid to become the next Prime Minister.

Greg Smith, along with Aylesbury MP Rob Butler and Wycombe MP Steve Baker, have released the following statement:

Liz Truss with MPs Greg Smith and Rob Butler

“As Buckinghamshire’s Conservative MPs we are absolutely united in our support for Liz Truss and will be voting for her, and we encourage all Party members to do the same. (As a Government Whip, Joy Morrissey MP is obliged to remain neutral).

“Our reasons are clear and simple.

“First up, experience matters. Liz is by far the most experienced candidate, serving as Foreign Secretary, Trade Secretary, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Justice Secretary and Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. She therefore brings breadth as well as depth.

“Liz is also a uniting figure, winning support from all wings of our broad church. From Tom Tugendhat to Jacob Rees-Mogg, Ben Wallace to Nadhim Zahawi, Vicky Ford to James Cleverley, prominent and respected Conservatives are already uniting behind her.

Liz Truss with Bucks councillor Caroline Cornell

“She has a record of getting things done: from her work to fix the problems thrown up by the EU’s perverse interpretation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, to standing up to Putin’s aggression in Ukraine, to getting Britain’s first new trade deals signed in decades, to securing the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Radcliffe – often in the face of officials and opponents saying ‘It can’t be done.’

“Most of all, her political outlook is one of hope and positivity. A ‘can do’ attitude.

"She understands a country cannot tax itself to prosperity. Only by cutting taxes and shrinking the size of the state can government give businesses the certainty they need to invest and grow, as well as keeping more money in people’s pockets to spend as they see fit in the interests of themselves and their families.

"Liz’s commitment to reversing the National Insurance increase, cutting Corporation Tax and suspending the green levies on energy bills will all support our fragile economy and help families through the turbulent times we are all experiencing.”

Liz Truss addresses party members

“Importantly for us here in Bucks, she is committed to making planning local again, abolishing top-down Whitehall-inspired Soviet-style housing targets.

"Furthermore Liz will increase defence spending to three per cent of GDP and has a six point plan to get our education system back on track, including bringing down the cost of childcare, expanding grammar schools, and reforming university admissions.