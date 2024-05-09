Bucks Council granted £2.2m fund to support families in need this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Details of how the cost of living support fund will be spent have been disclosed by the council

Bucks Council has received a £2.2 million fund to support families through the summer.

Money from the Government will be allocated towards projects to help hungry and vulnerable individuals this summer.

Bucks Council has revealed that £834,184 will go towards holiday food vouchers for eligible families, £110,665 for community projects, £110,665 towards the Heart of Bucks Crisis Fund, which supports families in need of immediate financial support.

Bucks Council is using an energy doctor scheme to support families during the cost of living

Further money from the Government grant will go to the council’s Helping Hand scheme (£261,540), and £800,000 will go towards pension support.

Bucks Council has a further £170,000 that will go towards other currently unnamed ventures.

Money to help families deal with growing costs, and increasing chances of falling into poverty, has come from he Department for Work and Pensions.

It has been given to authorities throughout the UK to assist families between April to September 2024.

Bucks Council is also highlighting other ongoing projects in the area that have been set up to support people struggling:

Making Every Adult Matter (MEAM): a scheme aimed at addressing the complex needs of individuals facing multiple disadvantages, including homelessness, substance misuse, and mental health challenges

Welcoming Spaces: where people can go to their nearest library or community centre and keep warm, access free Wi-Fi, and socialise.

Energy Doctor: the council is offering energy-saving advice and intervening where possible to assist people with rocketing costs.

Councillor Arif Hussain said: “Our residents are at the heart of everything we do. The new allocation of the Household Support Fund will allow us to continue supporting vulnerable individuals who need it most during difficult times and enable them to get back on their feet. Thank you to the government for providing this extra funding. Hopefully there will be more funding to come in the near future.