A new community bus has been funded in a Bucks town to serve residents isolated in nearby villages.

Princes Risborough has received a new community bus and more stops in nearby villages have been added to the service route.

Additional areas were added to the new bus route which went live yesterday (7 May).

Apart from the three routes serving Princes Risborough, Monks Risborough and Longwick, the updated and expanded village routes will go further afield to Chinnor, World's End, Saunderton and Trout Hollow.

As the bus is travelling between counties, two local authorities supported the public transport expansion. Community buses are designed to support residents who live in the remotest parts of counties, who could become isolated due to not being served by regular commercial transport options.

Roy Page, chairman of trustees behind the Risborough Area Community Bus said: "We are delighted to introduce our expanded community bus routes, which will serve as vital links between Princes Risborough, Chinnor, World's End, Saunderton and Trout Hollow.

"This expansion aligns with our mission to provide local transport for people in the Risboroughs and nearby areas linking to essential local services such as shops, healthcare, recreational facilities, mainline bus and rail connections. We thank Buckinghamshire Council and Oxfordshire County Council for their

support in helping us develop our bus services and we look forward to working in partnership with both Council’s going forwards.”

Owen Jenkins, Oxfordshire County Council’s director of transport and infrastructure, added: “The community transport sector is a lifeline to so many people and we are incredibly grateful to all those who work so hard to keep our residents mobile. We know the new minibus and services will make a big difference to people in the area and help RACB to continue the fantastic work they are doing.”

