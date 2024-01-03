“Their dedication and commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of others in Buckinghamshire is truly inspiring”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bucks Council has named two local heroes it is recognising for doing ‘exceptional’ work in local communities.

Bucks Council’s Chairman Patricia Birchley has awarded Mike Clare and Paul Jenning as the authority’s local heroes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Clare is a local entrepreneur, businessman, and philanthropist, and Founder and Chairman of the Clare Foundation, a charity that brings together other charities and organisations. Mike received the Chairman’s Award for his commitment to championing and supporting Buckinghamshire’s voluntary and community sectors.

Mike Clare with Chairman Patricia Birchley, and Cabinet Member for Communities Arif Hussain, and : Paul Jennings with Chairman Birchley and Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment Gareth Williams

Paul Jennings is Chairman of the River Chess Association (RCA), an organisation dedicated to the preservation and enhancement of the River Chess, a rare chalk stream of great ecological value. He has been actively involved with the RCA since 2009. Paul received the Chairman’s Award for his dedication to the conservation of the River Chess and for a life-long commitment to raising awareness of its environmental importance.

Speaking at the awards presentation, Chairman Birchley said: “I am delighted to present Chairman’s Awards to Mike Clare and Paul Jennings for their exceptional services to the local community. Their dedication and commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of others in Buckinghamshire is truly inspiring. I hope that their work will continue to encourage others to get involved and make a difference in their communities.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Accepting his award, Mike said: “I'm proud and honoured to receive the Chairman's Award. However, it is very much about The Clare Foundation. I've seen just how hard our staff, including CEO Martin Gallagher and our fellow trustees have worked over the years to support charities and businesses to help increase the happiness of residents of Buckinghamshire and the surrounding areas. Thank you to everyone who has played their part.”