“This has also been a milestone year for our business.”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Aylesbury-based business celebrated picking up its fourth award in a 12-month period.

Simon Taylor Furniture was the winner of Apprenticeship Scheme of the Year 2023 at the KBBFocus Awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each year, online magazine, KBBFocus, recognises the past year’s achievements in the kitchens and bathrooms industries across a range of categories. This year, the glittering occasion was attended by 400 guests at The Brewery in The City of London, and was hosted by stand-up comedian Daliso Chaponda.

Simon Taylor Furniture - Winners of Apprenticeship Scheme of the Year 2023 at the KBBFocus Awards & Celebration

Simon Taylor Furniture, located in Bierton, also won the same award for its promotion of apprenticeships in 2022. The company’s apprenticeship scheme, run in partnership with Rycotewood College in Oxford, is a Level 2 Furniture Manufacturer Apprenticeship. Participants complete a programme specifically designed for bespoke furniture manufacturers. This includes academic modules held at the college, and work based training on-site.

Simon Taylor, managing director at Simon Taylor Furniture said: “I am delighted that Simon Taylor Furniture was the winner of Apprenticeship

Scheme of the Year at the KBBFocus Awards, because this is a subject that I am passionate about. Since 1985, we have always had an in-house apprenticeship programme to help shape the master cabinetmakers of the future. By working in partnership with Rycotewood College, the scheme has even greater credibility and accountability, and it has enabled our apprentices to finish their coursework with a genuine qualification. I am looking forward to expanding our apprenticeship offer in 2024 with further options.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This has also been a milestone year for our business. I am so pleased that the company has been repeatedly recognised by members of our industry during 2023. I have a fantastic team at Simon Taylor Furniture and I am grateful to all of them for their part in achieving all our awards.”