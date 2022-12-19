Bucks Council announces it received £180,000 from donations for crisis fund in 2022

Bucks Council has announced it received £180,000 in donations from people supporting its crisis fund.

Initiatives from the council to support people struggling in the cost of living crisis, and those fleeing to Bucks from Afghanistan and Ukraine raised £180,000 this year.

In his end of year message Bucks Council Leader Councillor Martin Tett revealed the impressive total.

Bucks Council Leader Martin Tett

He said: “I have also been overwhelmed by the donations made to our crisis fund that we set up earlier this year, in partnership with Heart of Bucks. More than £180,000 has now been donated, an incredible amount of money which will be used to help more people locally.

“I am not surprised by the generosity shown by local people. You only have to look at the response we have had to requests for support for our families escaping turmoil in Ukraine and Afghanistan to know how inclusive and welcoming people in Bucks can be. I would like to say a personal thank you to everyone who has helped in some way.”

In a wide-ranging statement the council leader also discussed the Household Support Fund which is aimed at assisting the most vulnerable residents during the cost of living crisis.

He also mentioned the local authority’s Holiday Activities and Food programme which enables students to complete exercises and get free school meals outside of term times.

Councillor Tett added: “One of our key focuses is on addressing the impacts of the climate crisis at a local level. We have made great strides this year including planting thousands more trees, expanding our network of electric vehicle charging points and encouraging greater use of more sustainable modes of transport by extending our e-scooter trials, introducing a new on-demand bus service and improving a number of our active travel routes across the county.”

Other areas of emphasis highlighted by the councillor was improving Bucks roads, children’s services and clamping down on fly-tipping throughout the county.

The recently launched Opportunity Bucks initiative was mentioned, which is a local version of the Government’s Levelling Up programme.

He signed off by saying, “Whatever your plans over the next few weeks, I hope everyone is able to enjoy spending some time with loved ones.