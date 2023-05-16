Bucks Council announces five key priorities for community safety campaign

Bucks Council has announced five priority areas for its community safety campaign which will run for the next three years.

Its Safer Buckinghamshire Board recently published its strategy, which is broken down into five different sections.

This strategy has been developed over a number of months and is based on data analysis, conversations with residents and input from council partners.

The strategy is set to cover the next three years

The five identified priorities are:

-Neighbourhood crime - Raising awareness of fraud, scams and cybercrime; and undertaking multiagency problem solving to tackle crime hotspots

-Anti-social behaviour - Tackling repeat victimisation and encouraging reporting and working with partners to address concerns

-Serious Violence - Raising awareness of serious violence and supporting early intervention and prevention for young people at risk

-Violence Against Women and Girls - Raising awareness through education and training of professionals and increasing confidence in reporting

-Exploitation of Vulnerable People - Identifying vulnerable locations where exploitation is at risk of occurring and ensuring communities can recognise the signs and how to report exploitation

Residents were asked for their views on the issues and crimes which most affect them.

Bucks Council found:

-Fraud and scams continue to be of most concern to respondents, followed by theft from a vehicle

-Anti-social behaviour continues to be a significant concern for residents

-There has been an increase in criminal damage and vandalism

Councillor Steve Bowles, said: “We know that community safety is something that is of utmost importance to all our residents. Crimes occur here and in all communities across the country, but we want to do what we can to address the issues that are the biggest concern and cause the greatest harm to people in Buckinghamshire.

"Everyone wants to feel safe in their home, in their local area and as they go about their daily lives. Working together, we aim to address the areas that have been highlighted and to make a real difference.”

