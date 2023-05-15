Thames Valley Police Commissioner announces additional £2m funding tackling domestic abuse

Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner has announced over £2 million funding to reduce domestic abuse and stalking throughout the force area.

PCC Matthew Barber has announced that £2,809,737 Government funding will be allocated to two projects.

Money from the Home Office ‘Domestic Abuse Perpetrator Interventions Fund’ will go towards the Drive Project and Compulsive and Obsessive Behaviour Intervention (COBI) Project.

PCC Matthew Barber

Both projects aim to reduce child and adult domestic abuse, tackle stalking and minimise reoffending over the next two years.

The Drive Project aims to decrease the number of child and adult victims by disrupting and changing perpetrator behaviour.

It has been independently praised for its focus on priority high-risk or serial perpetrators, both male and female aged 16 and over, who currently have a low level of engagement with existing services. Drive targets underlying causes of domestic abuse.

The COBI Project provides intensive intervention with perpetrators of stalking, for the purpose of reducing stalking and reoffending.

A series of one-to-one sessions will address stalking behaviours, including any emotional responses and triggers. It will target the causes of stalking behaviour, such as obsessive thoughts.

PCC Barber said: “This funding announcement will support the delivery of two important projects which will tackle prolific perpetrators of medium and high harm abuse, as well as reducing reoffending and increasing the safety of victims and those at risk across Thames Valley.

“Stalking and domestic abuse can have a devastating impact on victims. It is vital that in addition to supporting those victims, we look at interventions to tackle the abusive behaviours of perpetrators in order to prevent further harm.

“Both the Drive and COBI projects will be added to the existing work in place to help reduce the number of domestic abuse and stalking cases across Thames Valley.

“I look forward to monitoring and evaluating the outcomes of both projects, and the impact they will have in breaking the cycle of abuse for victims.”

