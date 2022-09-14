Bucks Council announces change in services for upcoming bank holiday for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

On Sunday (11 September), it was chosen as the date for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral and made a national bank holiday.

Bucks Council isn’t closing all its services so people attending pre-booked events can still receive support.

A local authority spokesperson said: “The council’s registrars and crematoria and cemeteries services will honour the commitments to ceremonies and services that are already booked. In addition to this, members of the public will still be able to access council buildings hosting books of condolence between 9am – 5pm.”

Queen Elizabeth II

Among the books that can be signed on Monday are:

Reception of the council offices in Walton Street, Aylesbury Reception of the council offices at The Gateway, Aylesbury Reception of the council offices in Queen Victoria Road, High Wycombe Reception of the council offices at King George V House, Amersham Chesham and Buckingham libraries

Other services will be closed on Monday, the council reached this decision to allow its employees to pay their respects and observe the funeral.

More information on the service closures can be found on the local authority’s website, which includes postponements to adult learning sessions and children’s activities.

But, the council has confirmed all emergency arrangements will remain in place to ensure support is continuously available for vulnerable residents.

Bin collections across Buckinghamshire will be operating on a revised timetable next week.

Residents are advised to place their bins out by 6:30am on the amended collection dates.

Usual collection day Revised collection day

Monday 19 September(State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II) Tuesday 20 September

Tuesday 20 September Wednesday 21 September

Wednesday 21 September Thursday 22 September

Thursday 22 September Friday 23 September

Friday 23 September Saturday 24 September

All nine recycling household centres will be closed on Monday.

The sites will reopen as normal the following day.

More information on bin and waste collections can be found online on Bucks Council’s website.