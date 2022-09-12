Pictures show Aylesbury paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II

Bucks Council has made two books available for residents in Aylesbury to sign showing their appreciation for the late Queen.

While citizens can place flowers by the the temporary memorial next to the Queen Elizabeth II plaque in Aylesbury town centre.

Already a host of flowers have been left at the site.

Yesterday (11 September) thousands of Bucks residents attended the proclamation ceremony in Aylesbury where the High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire , read the Proclamation of King Charles III.

Similar events were held at towns and villages across the county.

The UK is in a period of national mourning until 20 September.

It was announced on Sunday (11 September) that the Queen’s funeral would be held next Monday (19 September).

Buckingham Palace announced the passing of the UK’s longest ever serving monarch on Thursday (8 September).

Many Aylesbury officials have paid tribute to the monarch who visited Aylesbury twice during her 70-year reign.

Undefined: readMore

1. Tributes to The Queen Photo by Jane Russell Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

2. A message from a 'heartbroken' resident Photo by Jane Russell Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

3. Book of Condolence in Aylesbury Photo by Jane Russell Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

4. Queuing up to sign Photo by Jane Russell Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales