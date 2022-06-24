Bucks choir announces performance in America at Major League Baseball game

Next Stage Choir which was launched in Marlow is going to America to perform at Chase Field in Phoenix.

The stadium is the home of Major League Baseball team the Arizona Diamondbacks, the choir will perform before one of the team’s games.

The choir will also perform at another special 9/11 concert with the South West Singers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next Stage Choir, photo from Russell Scott

Next Stage Choir also has bases in St Albans and Aylesbury, and is soon to expand further, with a new singing group starting in Chorleywood this September.

Previously, the choir has made three commercial recordings including a Christmas album and is set to record at the famous Abbey Road Studios in the Spring.

Musical director, Russell Scott, and 60 members of the choir will be making the trip to the states.

Musical director, Russell Scott

Russell said: “I am thrilled and excited to be taking Next Stage Choir to the US.

"It’s been a long-time coming and a huge amount of effort has gone into making this incredible opportunity a reality.

"After a long and difficult period, it’s wonderful to be getting back to normal and making amazing memories again. This is an incredible opportunity for the choir and I am proud to be leading them.”