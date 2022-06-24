£40k raised for national charity operating in Bucks for its 40th anniversary

The South Bucks Fundraising Group for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People raised the money over a two-year period.

Fiona and Rob Daniels, who have been volunteers for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People for 16 years, looked for inspiration to raise money for the charity when other income streams dried up.

Peter Shepperd, Fiona Daniels and Rob Daniels

The Haddenham residents decided to set up a table outside their home over Easter in 2020 selling plants. Their first sale made £221 and since then, the fundraiser has taken off spectacularly with the addition of cakes, preserves and sauces.

With the help of Wendy Baldwin, Peter and Sharon Shepperd and several others who help on the day or donate plants, the plant and cake sale welcomed more and more customers.

Eventually, the fundraising team went on tour selling their variety of vegetable and flower plants, cakes, and other tasty treats at Hearing Dogs’ training centre in Saunderton.

plants on sale

Collectively, they have raised £40,000 for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People since they started.

The money raised will help the Saunderton-based charity train more life-changing hearing dogs to help deaf people leave loneliness behind and reconnect with life.

Steve Heyes, a spokesperson for the charity said: “It costs £40,000 to fully train and support a hearing dog for the duration of its life.

"The money raised by the South Bucks Fundraising Group will train a life-changing hearing dog, ensuring that a deaf person receives the practical and emotional support they need to reconnect with friends, family and their community.

“The fact that the group reached £40,000 during our 40th year of existence feels extra special. They are amazing, kind-hearted volunteers who do so much to transform deaf people’s lives.”

The charity celebrated its 40th birthday on June 11 the fundraisers brought along some of their trademark homemade cakes to the Grange in Saunderton.