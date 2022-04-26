Bucks boy wins Roald Dahl-themed storytelling competition

Youngsters across Bucks were encouraged to send in their own short stories to win their very own golden ticket, and a chance to read outloud, their writing on a stage near the Roald Dahl Museum.

Bradley from Great Kingshill, won the overall competition, the nine-year-old penned a tale called ‘3 Lucky Shots’.

Bradley clutching his winning short story

As well as getting the opportunity to tell his story to a wider-audience the promising scribe also wins his very own Golden Ticket.

Bradley can now visit the museum in Bucks which is dedicated to the world-famous children’s author for free with his family.

Developer, McCarthy Stone, organised the competition to coincide with World Book Day in 2022 (3 March).

Challenging youngsters to get creative and tell their own tales at a time when they’re dressing up like their favourite literary characters.

Bradley's story was also brilliantly illustrated

Roald Dahl’s story holds a special place in the hearts of many Aylesbury youngsters who can visit a gallery dedicated to his timeless work in town.

In the spirit of the author who lived in Bucks, children were tasked with creating a short story that demonstrates flair, creativity and imagination.

A McCarthy Stone spokesman said Bradley’s winning story was “a well-written and exciting short story about Biff - a fisherman who overcomes

adversity to save both himself and his friend after a scary encounter with a U-boat.”

Bradley told organisers he is determined to write a novel in the near future.

The nine-year-old said: “Thank you so much to McCarthy Stone for selecting 3 lucky shots.

"This means so much to me. If I become a published author, this is why.

“Well done to everyone that took part, you should feel very proud entering a competition like this.

"A sequel will be written soon and will be more detailed and longer.”

Each year over 60,000 book lovers visit the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre.

An additional prize for the talented nine-year-old, is the chance to read his book at the Cloisters, a retirement development ran by McCarthy Stone, which is 100 yards from the literary museum.

Runners up, Emily and George received £25 book vouchers for their creative thinking and inspired writing.

Emily aged 11, wrote a captivating tale about a strange man’s pursuit of treasure, while eight-year-old Henry’s tale ‘George and the Magic Tree’ was also deserving of its place in the top three.

Sam Watkins, divisional sales director at McCarthy Stone, said: “We are really impressed by the quality of the short stories submitted and would like to give a huge congratulations to the Bradley, Emily and Henry.

"It’s clear to see that Roald Dahl continues to inspire children the world over, and especially here in Buckinghamshire where we may have just unearthed the next generation of great storytellers.

“Thank you to the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre for their support in launching the competition.

"The museum is a local treasure and we encourage everyone across Buckinghamshire to visit and support it.”