A Roald Dahl inspired short story competition which coincided with this year's World Book Day remains open for a few more days.

Would-be literary stars in Bucks have until 18 March to submit their best work of fiction.

On 3 March for World Book Day pupils in Bucks and beyond donned fancy dress costumes and immerse themselves in their favourite fictional worlds.

The World Book Day contest remains open until 18 March

This year pupils in Bucks are encouraged to put pen to paper and draft up their best short story.

Judges will pick the three children who demonstrate the most flair, creativity and imagination.

Organisers, McCarthy and Stone which specialises in selling retirement properties and has a base in Aylesbury, is granting two £25 book vouchers for the best runners-up.

The winner gets their very own golden ticket to the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre, up to five family members can enter for free.

As well as a trip to the famous museum in Great Missenden, the winner will be invited to read their story at The Cloisters, a retirement development overseen by McCarthy and Stone 100 yards away.

Sam Watkins, divisional sales director at McCarthy Stone, said: “We are so excited to launch this short story competition in a village with such a rich literary heritage. Roald Dahl continues to inspire children the world over, and especially here in Great Missenden where there will undoubtedly be a number of children with a particular way with words.

“Thank you to the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre for their support in launching the competition.

"Roald Dahl is also an inspiration for many of our homeowners, many of whom will have read his stories when they were primary school age themselves and read his wonderful books to

their children and grandchildren throughout the years.

"With The Cloisters being so close to the Roald Dahl museum, it felt fitting to join in the World Book Day celebrations and show some support for the next generation of storytellers.”

To enter the competition, email your short story to [email protected] by Friday 18 March.

Stating your first name and age. Winners will be contacted within two weeks of the competition closing date.