Bucks bin collection dates change due to Queen's Jubilee

From the first bank holiday this Thursday (2 June), Bucks Council is running a revised schedule affecting pick ups until next Saturday (12 June).

Collections due to take place on Thursday will move to Saturday 4 June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stock collection image (photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Collections due to take place on Friday 3 June (Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday) will move to Monday 6 June.

All collections on the week starting Monday 6 June will take place one day later than usual for this week only. Collections will return to normal from Monday 13 June.

Please check the revised timetable and present any bins or containers by 6.30am on the revised collection day, Bucks Council says.

the temporary timetable

Usual collection day Revised collection day

Thursday 2 June (Spring Bank Holiday) Saturday 4 June

Friday 3 June (Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday) Monday 6 June

Monday 6 June Tuesday 7 June

Tuesday 7 June Wednesday 8 June

Wednesday 8 June Thursday 9 June

Thursday 9 June Friday 10 June

Friday 10 June Saturday 11 June

Bucks Council says, if your re-arranged collection day falls on the day your road is closed over the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend, please leave your bin out for collection and we will do our best to collect it early or return on Monday 6 June.

Bucks Council advises that all nine household recycling centres are open as usual.

They will be operating at their usual operating hours over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The council advises people to check opening times online first and avoid the queues.

Also, the local authority has urged residents to not let any leftover lunch go to waste this bumper weekend.

To recycle where possible when hosting a Queen’s Jubilee party, residents are also encouraged to use sustainable and reusable cutlery where they can.

The Recycle for Buckinghamshire website contains advice on how residents can celebrate the jubilee responsibly.

The council reports that its social media pages are the best way to stay informed of when your waste is being collected.