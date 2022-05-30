Bucks bin collection dates change due to Queen's Jubilee

From the first bank holiday this Thursday (2 June), Bucks Council is running a revised schedule affecting pick ups until next Saturday (12 June).
Collections due to take place on Thursday will move to Saturday 4 June.
Collections due to take place on Friday 3 June (Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday) will move to Monday 6 June.
All collections on the week starting Monday 6 June will take place one day later than usual for this week only. Collections will return to normal from Monday 13 June.
Please check the revised timetable and present any bins or containers by 6.30am on the revised collection day, Bucks Council says.
Usual collection day Revised collection day
Thursday 2 June (Spring Bank Holiday) Saturday 4 June
Friday 3 June (Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday) Monday 6 June
Monday 6 June Tuesday 7 June
Tuesday 7 June Wednesday 8 June
Wednesday 8 June Thursday 9 June
Thursday 9 June Friday 10 June
Friday 10 June Saturday 11 June
Bucks Council says, if your re-arranged collection day falls on the day your road is closed over the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend, please leave your bin out for collection and we will do our best to collect it early or return on Monday 6 June.
Bucks Council advises that all nine household recycling centres are open as usual.
They will be operating at their usual operating hours over the Bank Holiday weekend.
The council advises people to check opening times online first and avoid the queues.
Also, the local authority has urged residents to not let any leftover lunch go to waste this bumper weekend.
To recycle where possible when hosting a Queen’s Jubilee party, residents are also encouraged to use sustainable and reusable cutlery where they can.
The Recycle for Buckinghamshire website contains advice on how residents can celebrate the jubilee responsibly.
The council reports that its social media pages are the best way to stay informed of when your waste is being collected.
The local authority can be followed on Facebook here and Twitter here.