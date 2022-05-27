Aylesbury school celebrates Queen's Platinum Jubilee with fancy dress fete

Staff at Thomas Hickman School put on a Jubilee-themed fete for all their students.

The youngsters got to participate in a host activities including firing sponges at the teachers in stalls, meeting the school’s very own Queen for the day, there was a bouncy castle, face painting, mock tattoos, a display car children could be pictured next to, pebble painting, and much more.

A teacher in the stocks

One staff member became the THS Queen, she could be visited by students in her palace, where they could have their photograph taken with her.

THS’ Royal Highness, would gift the children a flag, a small trinket-like prize, and a scroll.

The festivities kicked off straight after school yesterday (26 May), as a chance for the school to do its own Jubilee tribute.

Money raised from the event is going towards Parent Teacher Association at the school.

The THS Queen

Food and drink stalls were also available for the children and arriving parents at the primary school.

Teachers and school staff were dressed in fancy dress outfits dedicated to the different decades since Queen Elizabeth II became the British monarch.

Many went for 80s nylon, one teacher came dressed as Super Mario, Elvis was also in the building.

The stocks was a big hit with the youngsters

Office manager at the school Stephanie said: “We had a very positive turn out.

"It was busy right up to the end. The feedback from the adults, was that the kids loved it, they were really engaged.

"They loved the stocks and the supercar.”

Super Mario