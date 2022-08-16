Bucks-based charity receives record-breaking £500k donation

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National charity, Hearing Dogs for Deaf People which is based in Saunderton, received the major donation from the Pets at Home Group.

The not-for-profit organisation trains and provides dogs to support deaf people across the UK.

By providing people with support dogs, the charity hopes to alleviate loneliness and improve people’s lives by giving them new companionship.

Dr Bruce Fogle, co-founder and trustee of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People and Lyssa McGowan, CEO of Pets at Home Group

Dogs sent by the charity, are professionally trained to alert deaf people to the sounds of fire alarms, alarm clocks and intruder alarms.

Pets at Home Group is made up of Pets at Home, Vets4Pets and The Groom Room.

Using its Pets at Home Foundation, which is a charity formed by the animal business, the money was raised during a mega month of fundraising.

In the month of action, funds were generated by till donations and through competitions which saw customers win summer spa packages.

Members of the Pets at Home team also completed a 100-mile bike ride.

The money raised by Pets at Home’s colleagues and customers will support more than 300 of the organisation’s hearing dog partnerships for a whole year.

Lyssa McGowan, CEO of Pets at Home Group, said: “We are so proud and thankful to all of our colleagues and customers whose efforts throughout July have enabled us to give such significant support to an incredible charity. The work of the Pets at Home Foundation, and our mission to help create a better world for pets and the people who love them, is hugely important to us, and we’re committed to continuing to work together on that mission.”