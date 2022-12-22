Aylesbury parents want more action taken targeting illegal parking on popular street

Aylesbury parents are calling on Bucks Council to do more to eradicate illegal parking on a popular road.

Parents are concerned about dangerous and reckless drivers who park on pavements and drive along cycle lanes in Cambridge Street.

Advertisement

In particular, parents who drop off and collect youngsters from ZKS Martial Arts have issued complaints to the local authority.

Cambridge Street, Aylesbury

One mother told The Bucks Herald: “On Monday, while waiting to drop off my five-year-old son at his martial arts class at 5pm, a van driver mounted the kerb to park, after I asked him not to, he drove at me. I have reported this to the police and the council. Other parents have also asked drivers not to park there, only to be met with abuse.

“This is not acceptable. Many other parents are seriously concerned about this, especially as the nights are getting darker.

Advertisement

“This has been raised not only by myself to the council but also by ZKS, however the council are failing to help, blaming it on funding and are also not being responsive to emails. This is becoming so dangerous that a child or parent is going to get seriously, if not fatally, hurt before anything is done.

Advertisement

“This has been raised not only by myself to the council but also by ZKS, however the council are failing to help, blaming it on funding and are also not being responsive to emails. This is becoming so dangerous that a child or parent is going to get seriously, if not fatally, hurt before anything is done.”

Bucks Council states it regularly has staff patrolling the popular route and unloading from double yellow lines is permitted via the Blue Badge Scheme.

Advertisement

In the past, parking issues on Cambridge Street has been linked to the plethora of fast food outlets in the area.

Often residents believe parking issues may be caused by drivers picking up food orders sent via phone applications.

Advertisement

Councillor Steven Broadbent, said: "We have enforcement officers patrolling this area on a regular basis. Where a vehicle is seen to be parked in contravention of a parking restriction, a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) is issued. Where a vehicle is parked on a no waiting restriction (i.e. double yellow lines), such as this location, and they are loading/unloading, or have a blue badge and are parking in accordance with the concessions of the Blue Badge Scheme, this is permitted and a PCN would not be issued.

"Parking infringements can be reported to us via FixMyStreet. We ask that as much information as possible is provided, including days and times when infringements are mostly taking place. This enables us to deploy officers at times that will be most effective to address the issue.

Advertisement