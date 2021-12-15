Buckingham's Best Dressed Shop and Restaurant winners announced
More premises than ever entered the hard-fought contest this year, but the judges have chosen the winners
As Buckingham people enjoyed the spectacle of the town's Christmas Parade on Saturday, the Parade Committee also announced the winners of the annual Best Dressed Shop Window competition.
More premises in the town than ever took the time and trouble to decorate their windows, giving the judges a difficult decision to make.
After much conferring, the results were:
Best Dressed Shop Window - Ist Arthur's Radio, 2nd Pure Patisserie, 3rd Florence Nightingale Hospice Shop.
Best Dressed Pub /Restaurant -1st Prego, 2nd Cornwall Place Kitchen, 3rd Black Pepper.
Commendations - Finca El Monte, Dandy Lions, RSPCA Shop, Willen Hospice Shop.