Buckingham River Rinse returns this weekend clearing the Great Ouse

On Sunday (25 September), Buckingham Town Council staff, councillors, volunteers from the Stowe Sub Aqua Group and members of the public will meet to clear out a stretch of the river.

Fallen branches and debris are removed helping to maintain the flow of the river.

In the past findings in the areas being covered this year have included, old bottles, a laptop, tires, traffic cones and more.

A previous River Rinse in Bucks

Volunteers are beginning the rinse at Chandos Park and will head up stream through the university grounds to Fishers Field.

Would-be volunteers can join the fulfilling rinse at the island car park at the university.

Participants are meeting at the car park at 10:15am with a view to starting the clearout 15 minutes later.

Volunteers will be clearing all sorts out of the River Great Ouse

Volunteers are advised to wear suitable clothing and footwear.

While litter pickers, gloves and bags will be provided. Children must be supervised at all times by parents or guardian.

A second rinse is planned in two Sundays time at the bypass bridge in Bourton Park and working upstream towards the cricket club.

The second rinse is on 9 October and participants are meeting at the car park in Bourton Park at 10:15am.