Buckingham MP pays tribute to 'incredible' late Queen Elizabeth II

On Thursday evening (8 September) Buckingham Palace announced the death of the longest serving monarch in British history.

Since the announcement of the Queen’s passing people from all across the world have paid tribute to the iconic leader.

In Buckingham residents have been signing official books of condolence organised in the town by the local authority.

Queen Elizabeth II

Bucks Council has also expressed its sadness on learning of The Queen’s passing, while running proclamation events declaring King Charles III as the new sovereign throughout the county, including Buckingham, on Sunday.

Adding his own personal tribute to millions that have been expressed in Her Majesty’s honour, Buckingham MP Greg Smith said in a statement: “The death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was the moment we all hoped would never come. Her constant, steadying presence gave comfort, stability and unity for over 70 years, not just to all of us here in the United Kingdom, but in the Crown dependencies, overseas territories, the Commonwealth and the whole world.

“Following Her late Majesty’s death last week, I have reflected that there might not be the words in our language—there might not be the phrases powerful enough—to express the sheer scale of the significance of the reign of Her late Majesty to our country. Our longest serving Monarch. And it is no surprise - having been seemingly eternal - that for many, the vast majority of whom (myself included) were never privileged to meet Her late Majesty, her passing feels as raw, as emotional and as upsetting as the loss of a family member or close friend.

Buckingham MP Greg Smith

“We owe her a huge debt of gratitude.

“On behalf of all residents of Buckingham, Princes Risborough, Winslow, and the villages that surround these ancient market towns that make up the Buckingham constituency, I pass my condolences to the whole Royal Family, especially to our new King, His Majesty Charles III, and to the new Prince of Wales, for the profound loss that they feel as a family and we share as a nation.

“As I looked back through the history books, I saw that Her Majesty was gracious to visit the Buckingham constituency on a great number of occasions. Looking at the pictures, you can see the joy on people’s faces as she greeted them. Be it a walkabout in the town of Buckingham, when she visited the university while Lady Thatcher was its chancellor, her visit to Waddesdon, Mentmore, the opening of "Queens House" at Stowe School and multiple visits to Chequers.

“We have lost a most incredible lady, a world statesman, and someone whose like, I fear, we will not see again. She dedicated her whole life to service — and she did just that, right to the very end, appointing a new Prime Minister just two days before she died.“From the great privilege of watching His Majesty King Charles III on the screens in the Chamber of the House of Commons last Friday, then seeing him address both Houses of Parliament in person on Monday, I am full of hope and confidence that he will carry on her legacy.

“May Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II rest in peace.