Pictures show Buckingham residents signing Queen Elizabeth II's book of condolence

Since Friday (9 September), books of condolence have been opened across the country allowing residents to pay tribute to the long-serving monarch.

In Bucks, at least 25 books have been made available to the public offering people a chance to record their memories and thoughts on the Queen’s passing.

In Buckingham as well as the grand museum, people can visit Buckingham Parish Church where another document is being kept for residents to sign.

Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday evening.

Currently the nation is in a period of mourning reflecting on the life of the longest serving monarch in UK history, this will last until next Tuesday (20 September).

When the local authority announced its designated memorial sites and books of condolence venues on Friday, Bucks Council Leader Martin Tett said: “This is a day of the utmost sadness and solemnity.

"I know there is an outpouring of grief across our county and that every one of us is reacting to this news in our own way. It is important that there are places that provide a focal point for local people to lay tributes to remember and honour Her Majesty The Queen.”

