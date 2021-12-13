A Buckingham resident is inviting other local men to join him for a Men's Walk and Talk event on Sunday.

Tony Allen, aged 59, came up with the idea after finding that exercise, including walking, helped him recover from episodes of depression in the past.

He told the Advertiser: "A lot of men suffer mental health issues and don't tell anyone and this often ends in tragedy.

Tony Allen

"I want to do something that gets guys together, just chatting, in our great outdoors."

He added: "This is for guys, whether they are going through mental health issues or not - lonely or on top of the world."

The plan is for a group of men to enjoy a chat and a walk of about two hours in beautiful countryside, followed by a beer of a cup of tea afterwards.

Tony, who is a retired health and safety adviser, said: "It is fact that us fellows often struggle on without talking, and for some this can end badly."

He added: "I am not a mental health expert but, yes, I know what it is like to struggle with it and I know a walk through our green and pleasant land often helps me."

Tony hopes the men's walk will be the first of many, and says the route is suitable for most levels of fitness.

Well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome.

The walk starts at 10am on Sunday, December 19, from the Old Gaol.

Tony said: "Let me know if you are coming, but if you are one of those guys that feels a bit anxious to commit, just turn up on the day - you will still be welcome."

And he added: "Whether you are at the top of your game right now or you are waking up each morning thinking 'What's the point?' this walk is for you."