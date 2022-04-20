Buckingham man completes Brighton Marathon running backwards all the way

But this was no ordinary race for Pete Reynolds, aged 55 – as he completed the entire race running backwards.

Pete set himself the gruelling challenge as a way of raising money and awareness for Helping Hands for GAND, as his friends’ eight-year-old daughter, Darcey Ware, suffers from the rare neurodevelopmental disorder.

A member of Buckingham & Stowe Running Club, Pete had been in training for the race since Christmas.

And on Sunday, April 10, cheered on by his wife Lorna, family and friends, he completed the marathon in 7 hours 20, running backwards all the way, with fellow running club member Robby Taylor acting as guide.

He said: “I’m so pleased I actually did it and it’s just amazing to raise that sort of awareness and money for the charity and honestly just glad it’s done – it was tough.

“I’m really over the moon, I’m really chuffed.

“Lorna has just been an absolute star and supported me all the way.”

But the race has taken its toll on Pete physically.

He said: “Last week, up until Saturday really, I couldn’t walk. The calves was the main thing, they took a right battering.

“Since then, obviously every day it eases off.”

Of the race itself, Pete said: “The start was amazing, because you start among so many other people, it generates so much interest, there was all this chatter and banter with runners.

“They were just amazing, and the spectators – you run past someone and they go: ‘You’re going the wrong way mate,’ and that sort of thing.

“So that keeps you going – you get carried around by everyone else that was there.”

And he added: “The worst part was definitely the last six miles.

“We were OK up to about mile 19/20, then my body sort of gave up really and it was a mental challenge more than anything to try and keep yourself going.

“To get over that line just felt amazing, such a relief, emotionally as well, I was so tired and mentally drained.

“The best bit was getting over the line, without a doubt.”