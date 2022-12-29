A law lecturer from the University of Buckingham has won a national award for kindness, as part of a campaign to promote considerate leadership in business.

Dr Patricia Covarrubia was named one of the country's 50 Leading Lights in the Kindness and Leadership category from Women of the Future, a group of businesswomen who campaign to raise awareness about good work practice.

Advertisement

Patricia, who runs the LLB undergraduate law course in international and commercial law, said: "In our everyday life, we are communicating with others and, in a world that is going so fast, we need to pause. Our senses provide us with the perfect tools to relate to others. We see struggles, we smell fear, we touch a person that is shaking. By pausing, we can perceive these situations and then we can act upon it.

Dr Patricia Covarrubia

"By listening to others, we identify the issues which should prompt us to provide a hand - literally or not. Creating an environment where we relate to one another produces connections.

"Effective leadership provides the space for everyone to pause and acknowledge how things need to be done. We need provide an environment of recognition and appreciation. There are good days and bad days, and with kindness, individual performance and the group behaviour becomes more productive.”

Advertisement

Speaking about the award, Patricia said: “This is a recognition of what people think of me. And because of that, I am grateful. I am glad to share journeys with so many. I seem to have helped them when I was just being me.

"Society is running so fast that we are forgetting about the meaning of humanity, being present, just being. Kindness can be shown in many ways, a hug, sharing a cup of tea, a time to listen, a time for a phone call, a meaningful ‘How are you?’

Advertisement

"We all have these capabilities. Sharing and promoting empathy provides all of us with spiritual growth. Give it a try."