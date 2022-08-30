British Property Awards names the best estate agent in Aylesbury

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We Sold It , whose Aylesbury base can be found in Orchard Court was named the best estate agent in town.

The business has now been put forward for the national finals ran by British Property Awards.

Founder Gary Nunn said: “In the middle of 2020 during lockdown Adam and I were trying to think of ways to carry on working. Adam has been a successful estate agent in Aylesbury for 21 years with myself having a background of digital marketing, user experience and photography, we had a few options.

The We Sold It team

“I myself had recently purchased a house locally and my experience was terrible.

“This included not updating us as to how the chain was progressing or answering questions in a timely manner. Leaving us with a general feeling of deflation because we were keen to move and settle but it always seemed like a struggle.

“With Adam‘s experience and my skill set we decided to create a fresh new brand called We Sold It, based in Aylesbury. Our values and ethos would be customer focused to ensure the very best experience which also includes; accountability, honesty, communication, marketing, and amazing customer service from day one.“Obviously starting a business in the height of a pandemic was extremely risky and we really were not sure whether it was the right thing to do but if you don’t take risks in life then you’ll always be asking, what if, we subsequently took the plunge.

“We now have an incredible director, Rob Day who has lifted our business to another level. With Robs’s drive for brilliant service, coupled with our passion for the industry we have managed, after 24 months to win the 2022 British Property Awards, naming us the best estate agent in Aylesbury, with a gold award. We are super proud.

“On behalf of our small local business we would like to thank you for allowing us to be a part of your house moving journey.”

More information on the business can be found on its website here.