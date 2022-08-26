Five-bedroom recently renovated Aylesbury home valued at over £1m goes on the market

George David is selling a five-bedroom property in Aylesbury at an asking price of £1,175,000.

The home can be viewed here on Zoopla it also comes with a separate two-storey cabin.

As well as five bedrooms a new owner, will inherit a property containing five bathrooms and three reception rooms.

The large building is located on King Edward Avenue and is roughly one mile from the town centre, the closest school is approximately 0.2 miles away.

George David claims that King Edward Avenue is “widely-regarded” as the finest address in Aylesbury.

Another key feature of the home is the vast open plan reception area which could be adapted to fit the needs of the occupant.

George David states that the home was given a significant renovation three years ago.

Take a look at the home for yourself by clicking through the below photo gallery:

Undefined: readMore

Undefined: readMore

1. Living room The vast open plan first floor includes a comfortable, spacious living room. Photo: George David Photo Sales

2. Dining room Right next to the living room is the dining area which is also connected to the kitchen. Photo: George David Photo Sales

3. Cabin In the garden is a two-storey cabin, which has been maintained to a high livable standard, according to George David. Photo: George David Photo Sales

4. Reception room two Another one of the three reception rooms in the property. Photo: David George Photo Sales