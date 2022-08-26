Five-bedroom recently renovated Aylesbury home valued at over £1m goes on the market
A home in Aylesbury has been put up for sale with an asking price surpassing £1 million.
George David is selling a five-bedroom property in Aylesbury at an asking price of £1,175,000.
The home can be viewed here on Zoopla it also comes with a separate two-storey cabin.
As well as five bedrooms a new owner, will inherit a property containing five bathrooms and three reception rooms.
The large building is located on King Edward Avenue and is roughly one mile from the town centre, the closest school is approximately 0.2 miles away.
George David claims that King Edward Avenue is “widely-regarded” as the finest address in Aylesbury.
Another key feature of the home is the vast open plan reception area which could be adapted to fit the needs of the occupant.
George David states that the home was given a significant renovation three years ago.
Take a look at the home for yourself by clicking through the below photo gallery: