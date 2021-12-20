Brackley Morris Men keep up tradition on Boxing Day

The Brackley Morris Men will be dancing in Brackley Market Place at 11am on Boxing Day, December 26, and again at noon.

In between, the morris dancers will be refreshing themselves at the newly opened Red Lion.

Brackley Morris would welcome new members to join the fun.

Brackley Morris Men

Weekly practice sessions start back on January 6 at 8pm in Brackley Town Hall, and every Thursday after that.

Anyone who would like to give it a go is welcome to come along.

There is no cost or commitment, just a chance to try it for yourself.

For more information, see www.thebrackleymorrismen.org.uk