Boy, 5, dies after collision involving motorcycle and Ford Focus near Bicester

A boy died from injuries suffered during a two-vehicle collision in a village near Bicester.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed today (15 April) that a boy, aged five, died at the scene of a crash in Blackthorn yesterday.

A police force spokesperson has reported that a white and orange KTM motorcycle and a black Ford Focus were involved in a collision on the B4011 at the junction of Thame Road in the village.

Police want dashcam footage from the scene

It has been confirmed that the boy, who was a rear seat passenger in the Ford Focus, died of his injuries at the scene.

Following the crash, the rider of the motorcycle, a man aged in his 40s, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with serious injuries, while the driver woman aged in her 30s and other passenger in the Ford Focus, a nine-year-old child, were also treated in hospital for less serious injuries.

Lead investigator Phil Hanham of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, based at Bicester, said: “Very sadly, as a result of this collision, a child has died of his injuries. His family are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers and the thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police are with them at this extremely upsetting time.

“I would like to appeal to anybody who witnessed this collision to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I am particularly looking to hear from anyone who may have been driving in the area and who has dash-cam which has captured the collision, or the moments leading up to it, to please contact us.

“You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240170525.

“I would like thank those who stopped at the scene to offer assistance, and those who have already got in touch with us.