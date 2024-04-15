Banned driver stopped by police after short chase in Aylesbury Vale town

Police discovered the motorist’s ban was nearly completed
By James Lowson
Published 15th Apr 2024, 11:11 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 11:18 BST
Police in an Aylesbury Vale town stopped a disqualified driver after a short police chase.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson revealed yesterday (14 April) that officers caught a banned driver in Winslow.

Officers were alerted to the offence when they spotted the driver speeding through the town.

The driver's ban was nearly up, according to the police. PHOTO: ADOBE STOCKThe driver's ban was nearly up, according to the police. PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK
Thames Valley Police says the driver initially tried to give false details, before the force discovered their true identity. It has been confirmed that the motorist will be charged for the alleged offences and his case will be processed through the court system.

The spokesperson said he was stopped following “a short game of cat and mouse”. The spokesperson added: “This driver will find himself back before the courts to explain his actions! He’ll also have a rather large fine if he wants his vehicle back.”