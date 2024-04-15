Banned driver stopped by police after short chase in Aylesbury Vale town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in an Aylesbury Vale town stopped a disqualified driver after a short police chase.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson revealed yesterday (14 April) that officers caught a banned driver in Winslow.

Officers were alerted to the offence when they spotted the driver speeding through the town.

The driver's ban was nearly up, according to the police. PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

Thames Valley Police says the driver initially tried to give false details, before the force discovered their true identity. It has been confirmed that the motorist will be charged for the alleged offences and his case will be processed through the court system.