One of the most famous Bollywood superstars working in the industry today was spotted filming in Aylesbury on Saturday (15 October).

Kareena Kapoor Khan was in town filming her upcoming project The Buckingham Murders, a feature length film which is being directed by veteran, Indian filmmaker, Hansal Mehta.

She stars as the lead, detective Jass Bhamra, who is coming to terms with the murder of her child.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Aylesbury

In an attempt to help her escape ongoing grief the detective is transferred to High Wycombe, as fate would have it another child murder case becomes her responsibility.

Filming for the project began in High Wycombe last week, while the world-famous actress has also recently been seen working on the project in the capital as well.

This weekend the film crews were spotted filming outside of Aylesbury Crown Court.

Large crowds gathered to see the actress who boasts 9.7 million followers on Instagram in action outside the courthouse.

When filming stopped for lunch Kareena visited at the recently opened Tiffin and Thali restaurant on Exchange Street for a traditional Indian dish.

Owner Usman Majid told The Bucks Herald: “She is the most famous Bollywood star there is in India.

“It is like Angelina Jolie just walking into your restaurant, random.”

Staff say that Kareena and two of her co-workers tucked into a couple Thali plates and a Tiffin box to share between them.

As was consistent throughout the actresses visit to Aylesbury she was surrounded by interested onlookers.

Kareena has 74 film credits to her name, reports in India suggest she is one of the best-paid stars working in the giant filmmaking industry today.

At the Filmfare Awards, an annual showcase which recognises excellence in Hindi language films, she is a six-time winner.

The 42-year-old has collected Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, and Critics Choice awards.

Usman added: “By all accounts she loved the food, they finished it all. She took pictures of the menu and the interior, before she got back to filming.”