Halloween is creeping ever closer, and here’s The Bucks Herald and Buckingham Advertiser’s round-up of where to go around Aylesbury and Buckingham to enjoy some spooktacular fun.

Aylesbury Metro Bank

Is inviting kids to its Creepy Craft Event from Monday, October 24, to Monday, October 31. Take part in the Market Square store or pick up a takeaway craft bag.

Spooky goings-on in Friars Square, Aylesbury

Metro Man, the bank’s fun-loving mascot, will also be making an appearance and kids will have the chance to have a selfie with him in his Halloween costume.

Aylesbury’s Friars Square Shopping Centre

There’ll be tricks and treats aplenty at Friars Square’s spooktacular Halloween event on Tuesday October 25 from 11am to 3pm. The cast of characters includes witches on stilts and cuddly Baby Pumpkins, and there will be a craft workshop and spooky Spot the Lot. Bread and Butter will perform their new Vampire Talent Show, and silly vampires Vlad and Brad will judge the fancy dress.

More details can be found at facebook/FriarsSquareShoppingCentre or friarssquareshopping.com

Carla Lucas Holiday Camps is hosting a two-day spooktacular for Halloween

CLHC Halloween at Buckingham Park Community Centre, Aylesbury

Carla Lucas Holiday Camps is hosting two days of Halloween activity camps and it promises to be frighteningly fun.

On Monday 24th October there is a Slime Workshop and on Tuesday 25th October there is a Spooktacular Musical Workshop at Buckingham Park Community Centre, Aylesbury.

The camps run from 9.30am to 1.30pm (£15) or 9.30am to 3pm (£22), £3 per day for early drop off.

Visit the website carlalucashc.com for more details and to book ahead of two days of Halloween spooktacular activities! From games to dancing, Halloween musicals and a slime making workshop! Perfect for ages 3-12! Dress-up is welcome too!

Your Cafe in the Park, Aston Clinton

Is hosting an adults-only Halloween-themed drag variety show entitled ‘It’s all a bunch of HOCUS POCUS’ on Saturday, October 29, with Alotta Teal and Jackie D.

Expect a night of singing, dancing, screaming and laughing alongside fun and games. Doors open at 7.30pm and the show will begin at 8pm, with the DJ playing on till late. The show is strictly 18+ and tickets are £10 here.

Buckingham’s Lace Hill Sports & Community Centre

Is hosting a family-friendly Halloween Disco Party on Friday, October 28, from 6pm to 9pm, with games and prizes for the best dressed.

This is a ticketed event and children must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are available to purchase from the Lace Hill Centre and the Tourist Information Centre in the Old Gaol. More information can be found here.

Buckingham town centre’s Pumpkin Letter Trail

Takes place on from Friday October 23 to Saturday October 31.

To take part, download the Pumpkin Trail answer sheet, and the picture clues will guide you around the town in search of hidden pumpkins in shop windows. Write down the letters on the pumpkins to reveal the hidden word.

Once you complete the answer sheet, visit the Buckingham Bookshop and show your answer sheet to win £1 off of any half-price children’s book.

The National Trust at Stowe

Is hosting a free Halloween Wicked Witch Trail for families from Saturday, October 22, to Monday, October 31.

Follow the paths around the Lamport Garden, find the ingredients for a secret Stowe potion, learn some chants and spells and enjoy the magical colours of Stowe in autumn. Normal admission prices apply.

The National Trust Waddesdon

Is also getting in on the Halloween fun and you can treat the kids to a Spooky Afternoon Tea in the Manor Restaurant during half-term.

Delights on offer include ‘Finger’ Sausage with Blood Ketchup, Eyeball Snot-tail Jelly Shot, White Chocolate Meringue Ghost and Mummified Gingerbread Man.

Mead Open Farm

Is hosting a Freaky Fun Fest from October 22 to 30, when The Addams Family Friendly Circus is coming to the farm.

