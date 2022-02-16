Blocked railway line causes potential delays on Aylesbury route
Chiltern Railway announced the potential delays on the rail line this morning
Commuters heading into Greater London may face delays getting the train from Aylesbury this morning (February 16).
Chiltern Railways announced at 8:33am, that a blockage at the Harrow-on-the-Hill station means trains traveling to the district to and from Aylesbury station could be disrupted.
The issue is with some of the line-side equipment on the track, further information hasn't been provided as to how much disruption the fault might cause.
A Chiltern Railways spokesman said: "Apologies, due to a problem with line-side equipment at Harrow-on-the-Hill the Aylesbury (via Amersham) line is blocked.
"This may cause some delays and disruption to your journey."