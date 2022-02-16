Blocked railway line causes potential delays on Aylesbury route

Commuters heading into Greater London may face delays getting the train from Aylesbury this morning (February 16).

Chiltern Railways announced at 8:33am, that a blockage at the Harrow-on-the-Hill station means trains traveling to the district to and from Aylesbury station could be disrupted.

The issue is with some of the line-side equipment on the track, further information hasn't been provided as to how much disruption the fault might cause.

A Chiltern Railways spokesman said: "Apologies, due to a problem with line-side equipment at Harrow-on-the-Hill the Aylesbury (via Amersham) line is blocked.

"This may cause some delays and disruption to your journey."