Bike ride commemorating murdered MP Jo Cox to pass through Aylesbury Vale this weekend

On Saturday (July 31) 70 cyclists of mixed ability will pedal through Aylesbury Vale in memory of Jo Cox the murdered MP.

The charity cycle is marking the fifth year since the former MP's stunning death, Aylesbury Vale residents will see riders on phase four of a five-day journey.

Setting off from West Yorkshire the bikers are travelling down to London, covering 280 miles along the way.

Jo Cox Way Ride

Cyclists started the endurance challenge on Wednesday by moving through Batley and Spen, Jo's former constituency.

Quainton, Waddesdon, Upper Winchendon, Cuddington and Dinton are among many towns and villages the Jo Cox Way bike ride will pass through.

The annual ride is designed to keep Jo's legacy alive by promoting community spirit.

Jo's sister Kim Leadbeater, MBE, completed the first leg of the five-day ride, before returning to work in her new role as the MP for Batley and Spen.

The cyclists during stage one

After leaving the Princess Mary Stadium, Cleckheaton, they have overnight stops in Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Buckinghamshire and Middlesex – with other cyclists joining them for parts of the route – before arriving in Southwark on Sunday 1 August.

Today (July 30) on leg three the cyclists will pedal to Milton Keynes for an overnight stay.

Bucks residents are encouraged to support the cyclists on Saturday as the group head from Milton Keynes to Uxbridge, Middlesex, a 65-mile trek.

Spectators are encouraged to cheer on the riders or even cycle alongside the group for a short while. They'll be setting off from MK on the Saturday morning at 09:30am if everything goes to plan.

Day 4’s ride passes through Walnut Tree, Walton Park, Caldecotte, Bow Brickhill, Little Brickhill, Green End, Great Brickhill, Bragenham, Souloury, Stewkley, South End, Cublington, Whitchurch, Oving, Pitchcott, Quainton, Waddesdon, Upper Winchendon, Cuddington, Dinton, Ford, Owlswick, Monks Risborough, Green Hailey, Great Hampden, Bryant’s Bottom, Great Kingshill, Holmer Green, Chalfont St Giles and Denham.

The route can be viewed here: tinyurl.com/yb2yzhxnKim Leadbeater said: “I am delighted and extremely excited that the Jo Cox Way ride is back, providing a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages and different backgrounds to connect and engage with one another.

“The past 12 months has been incredibly challenging for us all, as so many people have been affected by lockdown and physical distancing. But it is amazing to see that, despite all the difficulties, many people’s commitment to making a difference has only grown stronger, with cyclists joining together for a reinvigorated ride to celebrate the fact that we have ‘far more in common than that which divides us’ – words from Jo’s maiden speech in Parliament.”

Further details on how to join the group as an official day rider can be found on the Jo Cox Way website.

Sarfraz Mian BEM a North Yorkshire business executive is credited with starting the Jo Cox Way ride five years ago, commented: “I never actually met Jo, but her belief in creating

a fairer, kinder world for everyone really touched me and spurred me on to develop the Jo Cox Way so that I and my fellow cyclists can help continue her work and celebrate her big heart, generosity of spirit and commitment to bring about change.

“This year’s ride is going to play an important role in helping to establish a new normal for us all. Individuals taking part will form lasting friendships through this shared experience and we will celebrate community in the towns and villages we ride through and do our bit to bring business to local hotels, shops, cafés and pubs as we wend our way through the countryside.”