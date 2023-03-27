Beloved well-known cat in Aylesbury neighbourhood has been missing for 10 days

A well-known, popular cat living in Aylesbury was last seen 10 days ago.

An urgent appeal has been launched to find Maui, whose owners are based in Berryfields.

Missing cat, Maui, is a short-haired tabby cat, who is six years old with Bengal markings on her right ear.

He was last seen on Friday 17 March at around 7am.

Prior to his disappearance the cat had already established himself in Berryfields folklore due to his penchant for hopping between homes in the new Aylesbury development.

A Facebook group dedicated to the cat already had hundreds of followers before his shock disappearance.

Speaking to The Bucks Herald in 2021, owner Maui, Anna-Marie Clough, said: "I would be tagged on Facebook by friends as people were constantly taking pics and asking, 'does anyone know who's cat this is'?

Posters have been put up throughout the development

"He had been causing some mischief around the area, and even the town centre, making out he's neglected, by sitting outside people's homes crying for food and attention. If he got no response he'd move further down the road."

So far the Facebook group has been filled with false sightings and misidentifications but no confirmed evidence of where Maui is.

Posters have been plastered around Berryfields and concerned neighbours have been keeping an eye out for tabby on their walks and journeys around Aylesbury.

Images of the six-year-old have been shared across missing pet groups on social media too.

Yesterday Anna-Marie said: "Thank you to each and everyone of you for all your support and help so far... Unfortunately no updates but as the saying goes ‘no news is good news’.”

To avoid confusion concerned residents have been highlighting the nip on Maui’s ear as a clear way of distinguishing him from other similar looking cats.

Previously thousands of Aylesbury residents helped Maui get surgery on his pelvis after the adventurous cat was hit by a vehicle.

Residents are hopeful that the cat can once again be discovered and return to his mischievous ways.

If anyone spots the six-year-old tabby cat, they are encouraged to call 07925 254 842.