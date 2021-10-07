Aylesbury community donates thousands to help famous, mischievous cat get surgery

Thousands has been donated to a community cause to help a well-known cat on an Aylesbury Estate get surgery.

A fundraiser has been launched to help Maui, a mischievous cat who adores exploring Berryfields, receive surgery on his pelvis.

Maui was struck by a car last Thursday (September 30), while the feline survived the collision he does require significant treatment.

Maui

The crowdfunding page is asking for £5,000 to cover surgery, treatment and rehabilitation costs, which have been quoted at £5,000 by a local vet.

Former owner of Maui, Anna-Marie Clough, explained why the cat is so important to the Berryfields community, she said: "I would be tagged on Facebook by friends as people were constantly taking pics and asking, 'does anyone know who's cat this is'?

"He had been causing some mischief around the area, and even the town centre, making out he's neglected, by sitting outside people's homes crying for food and attention. If he got no response he'd move further down the road."

Such is the cat's notoriety he has his own Facebook page, Anna set up the page to chronicle Maui's antics, called 'Maui the Scam Artist of Berryfields'.

Maui

After a public vote, the Berryfields community renamed the page, which can be viewed here, it is now called, 'Lord Maui of Berryfields'.

Anna-Marie gave Maui to a close friend, as he was always interested in the new owners home and even took a keen interest in a female kitty, already living at Maui's new house.

Since moving, Maui has continued his adventures around new parts of Aylesbury, regularly frequenting Sainsbury's, Esquires and local chippy, Berryfields Fish Bar.

Anna-Marie included the following pledge on the fundraising page she created. She said: "I know this is an awful lot of money to be asking for help with, but I have faith we can raise a substantial amount to get Maui back to Stuart and his three children... Please any amount no matter how little will make a difference, to get this kitty on the mend and back to his normal self within no time."

Maui enjoying a rare rest