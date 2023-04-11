Aylesbury's Chiltern Forest Golf Club raises thousands for Young Carers Bucks charity

Members of an Aylesbury golf club celebrated raising thousands for a carers’ charity.

Chiltern Forest Golf Club donated £3,683 to Young Carers Bucks through its Captains’ charity campaign.

Each year money is raised by members at the sporting centre for a charity chosen by the club captain.

Bethany Sawyers, Jacqueline King, and Paul Kent

This year a not-for-profit organisation that works with youngsters aged between five and 16 that are thrust into a carer position, was chosen.

Young Carers Bucks supports unpaid volunteers in the sector of all ages. Young carers, young adult carers, parents of children with a physical or learning disability, older carers, carers from the black and minority ethnic community and those looking after someone with a mental health condition, are all supported by the charity’s initiatives.

Children as young as five have been supported by the charity that helps people looking after others, including their parents and siblings.

Over £3,500 was raised

Bethany Sawyers, fundraising manager for the organisation attended a special ceremony organised by the club. Club captains Paul Kent and Jacqueline King, presented the manager with a cheque for £3,683.54.

The money will be used to partially fund activities and summer outings for young carers currently using the charity.

Advice is given to carers across the country by professionals over Zoom. Bucks Young Carers separates its services by areas to support young people in need of advice.