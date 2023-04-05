News you can trust since 1832
Buckingham marathon man prepares to pound the pavements for worthwhile cause

Simon Halling is training up for the Royal Parks Half Marathon in London.

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 16:13 BST

A property agent from Buckingham is preparing to pound the pavements for a ‘worthy cause’.

Simon Halling, a senior negotiator at Tring-based Cesare & Co, is training up for the Royal Parks Half Marathon in London.

Simon is running in aid of National Autistic Society (NAS) and has so far raised £300 of his £350 target.

Simon is no stranger to half marathons.Simon is no stranger to half marathons.
He is one of a number of ‘Team Autism’ raising money for the charity which supports those with autism, as well as campaigning for education and other rights on their behalf.

He said: “I chose NAS as another worthy cause – I don’t like labels and I like to celebrate in the diversity and colour of the human condition – if we were all the same life would be a drag.”

The charity runner, who turns 58 this week, says he is enjoying ‘light training’, due to ‘various muscle tweaks’, ahead of the half marathon in October.

He said: “It’s a blessing that I can enjoy running around the beautiful countryside including Stowe Avenue, not far from where I live in Buckingham.”

Simon is no stranger to charity runs, completing several 13-mile circuits for charities including the Royal National Institute of Blind People, Macmillan and Help for Heroes for which he raised nearly £2,600 after taking on The Great North Run.

He added: “I also did the London Triathlon a few years ago and completed the course in one piece – that was a buzz once I got my helmet on the right way round.”

Visit Simon’s Just Giving fundraising page to donate to his cause.

