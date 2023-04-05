Buckingham marathon man prepares to pound the pavements for worthwhile cause

A property agent from Buckingham is preparing to pound the pavements for a ‘worthy cause’.

Simon Halling, a senior negotiator at Tring-based Cesare & Co, is training up for the Royal Parks Half Marathon in London.

Simon is running in aid of National Autistic Society (NAS) and has so far raised £300 of his £350 target.

Simon is no stranger to half marathons.

He is one of a number of ‘Team Autism’ raising money for the charity which supports those with autism, as well as campaigning for education and other rights on their behalf.

He said: “I chose NAS as another worthy cause – I don’t like labels and I like to celebrate in the diversity and colour of the human condition – if we were all the same life would be a drag.”

The charity runner, who turns 58 this week, says he is enjoying ‘light training’, due to ‘various muscle tweaks’, ahead of the half marathon in October.

He said: “It’s a blessing that I can enjoy running around the beautiful countryside including Stowe Avenue, not far from where I live in Buckingham.”

Simon is no stranger to charity runs, completing several 13-mile circuits for charities including the Royal National Institute of Blind People, Macmillan and Help for Heroes for which he raised nearly £2,600 after taking on The Great North Run.

He added: “I also did the London Triathlon a few years ago and completed the course in one piece – that was a buzz once I got my helmet on the right way round.”

