Aylesbury's biggest annual cycling event pedals onto the horizon

The Bucks Radio Tour de Vale is on Sunday 12 June, hundreds of riders have already signed up.

Bucks Radio Tour de Vale was launched in 2003, it raises funds for the Aylesbury-based charity Wheel Power.

Tour De Vale

Cyclists will set off from Stoke Mandeville Stadium, and take on one of three routes.

A 25km route is aimed at families, with all under 16s and hand cyclists being granted a free entry.

The two longer routes go through Eythrope Park, Waddesdon and Quainton and are suitable for keen cyclists, or club members who want something a little more challenging, Wheel Power advises.

All of the routes are supported by regular water stops, volunteer marshals, first aid points and support vehicles for the cyclist safety.

Cyclists will receive a medal at the finish line, massage tables, a bar and a barbeque will be set up too.

An unnamed rider from last year’s event, said: “The Tour de Vale is the best cycling event I have participated in.

"The organisation and atmosphere is fantastic throughout, and I love the enthusiasm and dedication of the marshals.

"The energy on the day is always so positive and it’s great to have them clapping us around.

"It was very encouraging and made it feel very inclusive. I will be back.”

More information is available on the event website here.

Jo Hall, WheelPower event organiser, said: “The Tour de Vale is Wheel Power’s biggest fundraising event of the year and since 2003 we have been so grateful for the support of our riders, who turn pedal power into life changing opportunities for the disabled people we support.

"Every single penny that our riders raise will help us to continue our vital work, both within our home county and across the United Kingdom.

"After a challenging couple of years, we are delighted to be delivering our in-person sports events once more and providing new opportunities for disabled people to play sport and live a healthier more active life.