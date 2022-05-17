Aylesbury Vale fundraising village run makes triumphant return after two-year hiatus

Nearly 200 runners of all abilities flocked to Prestwood for its annual race which raises funds for the Chilterns MS Centre.

Called, Run Prestwood, for nearly 30 years, hundreds of runners have descended on the Bucks village for a 10k race.

Kieran White (men’s winner), Adam Shute, Hannah Rogan, Jessica Downs (women’s winner) and Fiona Kelleher being presented their trophies by Jen Beaujeux from BWK Solicitors, the race sponsor.

Since its inception, a 5k run and children’s race has been added to the village’s fundraising event.

For two years keen and amateur runners have been unable to complete the 10k run, due to Covid-related restrictions.

“It genuinely makes me emotional to see runners back again after missing out for the last two years,” said Stella Kubale, head of fundraising at the Chilterns MS Centre.

“It was a really fun day and I want to thank everyone who came along and made it a success. Special congratulations to our race winners.”

Kieran White of Hercules Wimbledon Athletic Club won the men’s 10k race with a time of 36 minutes and 59 seconds and the women’s 10k race was won by Jessica Downs with a time of 41 minutes and four seconds.

The top three men and women were presented with their trophies by Jen Beaujeux from BWK Solicitors, the race sponsor.

Run Prestwood is an important event in the Chilterns MS Centre fundraising calendar as this year it has so far raised about £7,000 which will go towards supporting people with Multiple Sclerosis or Parkinson’s.

Bananas were made available to the runners, they were supplied by staff at the Co-Op in Prestwood.

Prestwood Village Stores was in charge of providing the much-needed water for the athletes speeding round the village.

Vanarama sent a van to the event to help with logistics.

Marshals from the Rotary Club of Great Missenden and District made sure nobody veered off track and that runners were safe on the course.

A full list of winners and more information on the Chilterns MS Centre is available on the charity’s website here.