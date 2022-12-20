World Champion gymnast Jessica Gadirova, who lives and trains in Aylesbury, is one of just six finalists announced for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022 today (20 December).

At just 18, Jessica became a World Champion in 2022 when she claimed a Gold medal in the floor exercise contest.

Advertisement

Held at the Liverpool Arena this November Jessica beat out a world-class field to claim her first gold medal in senior gymnastics.

LJessica Gadirova of Great Britain kisses their gold medal following the medal ceremony for Woman's Floor Final at the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Previously, Jessica had emerged as a household name throughout Britain when alongside her twin sister, Jennifer, she was part of the four-woman group which achieved team GB’s first team medal at the Olympics in 93 years.

She backed up a team bronze at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo with three medals at this year’s World Championships.

Advertisement

Not only did she claim Gold on the floor, but was part of a GB team which won a Silver medal, the teen superstar also captured a Bronze medal in the all-round contest.

Her Bronze medal was the first one ever won by a woman in an all-round competition, she is only the fifth person from the UK to become a gymnastics World Champion.

Advertisement

Jessica with the Union Jack after her historic win (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement

Jessica faces stiff competition from her five sports personality rivals.

Beth Mead is the odds-on favourite to capture the 2022 crown after leading England to a European Championship this summer.

Advertisement

When England won its first major footballing championship since 1966, it was Beth who led the team in scoring and also claimed the Player of the Tournament, she was also the top assist provider for good measure.

Long-time Team GB curling captain, Eve Muirhead, also made the cut after guiding her team to an Olympic Gold medal.

Advertisement

Ronnie O’Sullivan is a contender for the crown after winning a record-equalling seventh Snooker World Championship in 2022.

An all-time great in his profession, The Rocket, now has 39 major championship wins.

Advertisement

England Test Captain, Ben Stokes, who captured the Sports Personality of The Year trophy in 2019, is up for the accolade again after leading England to its first series win in Pakistan for 17 years.