Aylesbury World Champion gymnast Jessica Gadirova makes Sports Personality of the Year 2022 shortlist
She is one of just six finalists for the prestigious BBC award
World Champion gymnast Jessica Gadirova, who lives and trains in Aylesbury, is one of just six finalists announced for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022 today (20 December).
At just 18, Jessica became a World Champion in 2022 when she claimed a Gold medal in the floor exercise contest.
Advertisement
Held at the Liverpool Arena this November Jessica beat out a world-class field to claim her first gold medal in senior gymnastics.
Previously, Jessica had emerged as a household name throughout Britain when alongside her twin sister, Jennifer, she was part of the four-woman group which achieved team GB’s first team medal at the Olympics in 93 years.
She backed up a team bronze at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo with three medals at this year’s World Championships.
Advertisement
Not only did she claim Gold on the floor, but was part of a GB team which won a Silver medal, the teen superstar also captured a Bronze medal in the all-round contest.
Her Bronze medal was the first one ever won by a woman in an all-round competition, she is only the fifth person from the UK to become a gymnastics World Champion.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jessica faces stiff competition from her five sports personality rivals.
Beth Mead is the odds-on favourite to capture the 2022 crown after leading England to a European Championship this summer.
Advertisement
When England won its first major footballing championship since 1966, it was Beth who led the team in scoring and also claimed the Player of the Tournament, she was also the top assist provider for good measure.
Long-time Team GB curling captain, Eve Muirhead, also made the cut after guiding her team to an Olympic Gold medal.
Advertisement
Ronnie O’Sullivan is a contender for the crown after winning a record-equalling seventh Snooker World Championship in 2022.
An all-time great in his profession, The Rocket, now has 39 major championship wins.
Advertisement
England Test Captain, Ben Stokes, who captured the Sports Personality of The Year trophy in 2019, is up for the accolade again after leading England to its first series win in Pakistan for 17 years.
Middle distance ace, Jake Wightman, has made the shortlist after winning the 1,500 metre World Championship in Oregon this year.