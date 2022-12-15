Record-breaking Aylesbury striker Ellen White announces she is pregnant

Ellen White announced she is expecting her first child on social media yesterday (14 December).

The record-breaking England international footballer from Aylesbury, retired from the game in August after helping her country win Euro 2022.

Advertisement

Ellen posted a picture on Twitter of her and her husband, Callum Convery, which she captioned “Mum and Dad, April 2023”.

Following England’s 2-1 victory over Germany at Wembley to win the European Championship, a former edition of The Bucks Herald went viral.

Aged, nine, a much younger Ellen, was featured on the frontpage of The Bucks Herald after being kicked out of her youth football league.

Advertisement

Already a footballing prodigy, she was banned from playing with the boys in a move which was labelled as ‘sexist’.

She had shown the other sex up the previous season by blasting in 100 goals.

Advertisement

Joy (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Advertisement

That set back did not stop Ellen achieving greatness, she is the all-time leading women’s goal scorer for the Lionesses and claimed 10 major championships at club level during her career.

At England’s seminal European Championships run it was Ellen and recent I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here champion, Jill Scott, who provided the experience’ leadership and physicality to complement their relentless teammates.

Advertisement

She finished her career with a remarkable 113 England caps and 52 goals at international level.

Ellen White in the Bucks Herald 24 years ago

Advertisement

Before leading England to the nation’s first major trophy since 1966, she was the joint top scorer at the 2019 World Cup.

She scored six goals before England were eliminated by the USA in a fiercely competitive semi-final.

Advertisement

Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman said: "It's really great, very nice. I want to congratulate her but I haven't had the time to call her yet. I'm very happy for them, I have just found out today.

"She has been with Callum for a long time so you can expect it but you never know as it's something personal. I don't think she was planning on coming back [for the World Cup] anyway."

Advertisement