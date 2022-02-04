Aylesbury Waterside Theatre launches two-for-one offer

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre has announced a two-for-one offer on productions in March.

As part of the Love Your Local Theatre campaign, two-for-one ticket offers will be available to National Lottery players all month.

This UK-wide project was launched in an attempt to encourage people to return to theatres, as the industry attempts to recover from the financial impact of Covid.

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

As well as Aylesbury's venue, over 100 other theatres have signed up to the campaign.

National body, UK Theatre, is running the project, £2 million funding for the operation was provided by The National Lottery.

Across the country over 150,000 free tickets will be given out.

A spokesman for the Ambassador Theatre Group explained, National Lottery players are being offered the chance to buy one ticket and get another free for participating shows as a thank you for the £30 million they raise every week for good causes.

Arts communities benefited from lottery support during the pandemic when Covid restrictions halted performances.

From classic ballet and live music to family shows, comedy and more, Aylesbury theatre goers can save money on a wide variety of shows.

Among the list of performances scheduled for March in Aylesbury is: David Walliams’ Billionaire Boy production, a stand-up set from television's Nish Kumar, an evening with famous naturalist Chris Packham and a live showing from English Youth Ballet.

Stephanie Sirr, president of UK Theatre, said: “We are delighted to be working with The National Lottery on Love Your Local Theatre, the first time UK Theatre members across the country have united for a ticket promotion of this scale.

"We should be hugely proud in this country to have such an extensive, vibrant and diverse range of regional theatres, all of which play a vital role in the theatre landscape of the UK and beyond.

"After such a turbulent two years, we want to shout about the fact that theatres are open and ready to reward audiences for their patience and loyalty - please visit your local theatre and help them continue to make brilliant creative work."

The campaign has been endorsed by Girls Aloud singer and presenter Kimberley Walsh.

She said: “We are so privileged to have so many incredible theatres and entertainment venues across the UK.

"I have been lucky enough to perform in many of them. Without our local theatres, the face of UK entertainment would look very different and it’s amazing

"The National Lottery is providing £2 million to support them. The entertainment industry was particularly impacted by the pandemic, and that’s why the Love Your Local Theatre campaign is so important in supporting their recovery.”