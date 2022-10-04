Aylesbury Waterside Theatre launches this year’s magical panto Aladdin

The cast of Aladdin, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre’s latest panto, met for the first time yesterday, posing for photos in the fitting location of West Wycombe Caves.

Booking is already open for the popular family pantomime at the Waterside, which runs from Friday, December 2 to Monday, January 2.

EastEnders and Holby City’s Davood Ghadami looked the part as panto bad guy Abanazar, clad in rich purple and black, skulking around the caves and tunnels.

La Voix as Widow Twankey

He was in good company with Britain’s Got Talent’s La Voix, playing Widow Twankey in her splendid washerwoman outfit, complete with laundry basket.

Young lovers Aladdin, played by Kian Zomorodian, and Princess Jasmine, played by Melanie Elizabeth, showed they were the perfect pair, gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes in the company of the hallowed magic lamp.

Rehearsals start next month for the festive production that has fast become a must-do in the Christmas calendar for families looking for feelgood fun, spectacular song-and-dance numbers and plenty of audience participation.

Andy Collins takes to the stage as Wishee Washee, returning to the Waterside for his 11th year due to popular demand.

Advertisement

Melanie Elizabeth as the Princess and Kian Zomorodian as Aladdin

He said: "Many of the elements audiences have come to know and love will be back, but as always we go bigger each year, and this year is no exception.

"Meeting the cast today has been amazing. We’re all up for raising the panto bar high. There’s lots going on in the world and I genuinely believe two hours of panto madness is the best escapism.

"Seeing and hearing people having the time of their lives with us is addictive - 11 years on and I’m still chomping at the bit to get started. I can’t wait!”

Advertisement

Full of sparkling costumes, breathtaking choreography and lots of laughs, this magic carpet ride adventure promises its audiences memories to treasure.

Andy Collins as Wishee Washee

Customers are advised to book early to secure the best seats at the best prices. Visit www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury or call 0844 871 7615 (calls cost up to 7p per min plus your phone company’s access charge).