Aylesbury Vale’s MPs have both called for party unity after the announcement of Rishi Sunak as the new leader of the Conservative party.

Mr Sunak was named Prime Minister earlier today (25 October) after a meeting with King Charles III.

Both Bucks-based Conservative politicians congratulated the new Prime Minister on his promotion to party leader.

Rob Butler speaking in Westminster Hall, photo from Parliament TV

Aylesbury’s MP released a statement in support of the new Prime Minister ahead of the politicians meeting with Britain’s monarch yesterday evening.

While Mr Smith passed on praise for the politician when contacted by The Bucks Herald.

The Buckingham MP had endorsed Boris Johnson’s return to the top seat in British politics, while Mr Butler hadn’t announced which of the main three candidates he wanted in the top job.

Previously, Mr Butler threw his full support behind Liz Truss in the last Conservative leadership contest.

Buckingham MP Greg Smith

He said in a statement released yesterday: “Many congratulations to Rishi Sunak, who becomes our new Prime Minister.

“From my time as a Parliamentary Private Secretary at HM Treasury, I know that Rishi is committed to a strong economy that will inspire global confidence. This is vital as we face the pressures of rising prices prompted by the pandemic and Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.”

The UK’s current economic crisis has also been linked to a lack of international trade following Brexit.

Also, tax cuts announced under Ms Truss which led to the value of the pound dropping to an all-time low value, mortgage rates soaring, and nearly led to a pension bond collapse, according to the Bank of England.

Mr Butler added: “The events of the past few weeks have shown that it is essential for a Prime Minister to have the backing of the parliamentary Conservative party. Rishi clearly and comprehensively achieved that, drawing support from across the party. Both Penny Mordaunt MP and Boris Johnson deserve credit for deciding not to run.

“As a Party, we must now all unite behind Rishi to deliver for the British people in these very difficult times; he has my full support to tackle the tough challenges ahead.”

Mr Smith told the Bucks Herald: "The Conservative Party needs to unite, not for our own sakes, but so we can deliver for the whole country. I therefore offer the Prime Minister my full support."

Mr Johnson, Mr Sunak and Ms Mordaunt emerged as the three main candidates to lead the country.

But after the former Chancellor achieved over 100 votes from his fellow Conservative MPs, Mr Johnson and Ms Mordaunt stepped aside yesterday.

Much like the local MPs, both mentioned unity in their statements of support for the incoming Prime Minister.

After being sworn in as Prime Minister the 42-year-old addressed the public for the first time in his new role outside 10 Downing Street.

He said: “I fully appreciate how hard things are and I understand too that I have work to do to restore trust after all that has happened.