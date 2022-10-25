On 29 September The Bucks Herald asked readers to send in the grot spots and undesirable areas of Aylesbury they want to see improved.

Now, almost one month on this publication can reveal the areas believed to be in need of a clear up.

Here are the dirty and decaying areas of Aylesbury our readers flagged up:

The dormant former Aylesbury Football Club stadium

Hampden House – one reader was particularly disappointed with the ground floor and parking area in the town centre property The Upper Hundreds Way underpass Railway Street underpass Hale Street underpass The former Aylesbury United stadium The former Roblin Engineering building by the Tesco superstore in Tring Road

Bucks Council is responsible for the three underpasses and the car parking area surrounding Hampden House.

In response to suggestions that these areas could do with a proper tidy, Councillor Steven Broadbent told The Bucks Herald: “The council is responsible for maintaining the car park at Hampden House and the underpasses at Upper Hundreds Way and Vale Park.

“We carry out regular inspections to make sure these areas are safe, well-lit and clean, and carry out regular cleaning and repairs as necessary when incidents of breakdown, damage or vandalism occur.”

We want to drum up community support and action to help improve these areas.

If you want to get involved or feel there are some egregious sites missing from this list please get in touch by emailing [email protected]