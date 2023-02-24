Aylesbury Vale has one of the lowest crime rates in policing area, latest data shows

Latest available data on policing figures for the Thames Valley shows a below average amount of crime has been reported in Aylesbury Vale.

In fact Aylesbury Vale is among the lowest when it comes to crimes committed per month compared to other parts of the Thames Valley Policing area.

Data from the Police.UK website finds that the former council area has a crime rate of 53.27 offences per 1,000 people.

Aylesbury Vale has one of the lowest crime rates in the Thames Valley

The report covers a 12-month period up to June 2019.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police told The Bucks Herald: “Aylesbury Vale has often tended to have a lower average crime rate when compared to the Thames Valley Police average.

“There are a number of contributing factors to this such as the population size as well as the large amount of rural areas there are in the LPA.

“The Thames Valley Police average will include data from busier, more densely populated areas such as Milton Keynes, Slough, Reading and Oxford.”

Another look at the data for Aylesbury Town Centre

Crime Rate UK has the current national average as above Aylesbury Vale’s figures, currently standing at 79.52 per 1,000 people.

The statistics backup Thames Valley Police’s analysis, Milton Keynes, Oxford, Reading, and Slough all exceed the national crime rate average, with rates of 90.1, 105.75, 99.77, and 102.58 per 1,000 people, respectively.

Also, only areas covered by rural beauty spots boast lower crime rates than Aylesbury Vale, these were found in Bracknell Forest, The Chilterns, South Oxfordshire, and the Vale of White Horse.

In Aylesbury Town Centre the crime numbers are higher.

Data for the entirety of 2022 showed more than 100 crimes were reported each month.

When the area was in lockdown the lowest amount was recorded with 103 incidents in January 2022, it was at its highest in August 2022 when 183 suspected crimes were logged.

However, by comparison, Oxford Central police reported at least 300 crimes per month, with a high of 454, and Milton Keynes City Centre and Campbell Park police recorded 450 incidents in one month last summer.

In the month of December 2022, the most recent month that data is available for violent and sexual offences were the most commonly reported in Aylesbury Town Centre.

This is followed by suspected public order incidents, which covers crimes which interfere and disrupt the normal flow of society, for example when someone is loud and abusive in a public place.

Criminal damage and arson were the next most common, followed by reported thefts which did not involve stealing directly from a person.