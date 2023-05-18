Aylesbury Vale grandad with lung cancer receives £30k boost after winning Postcode Lottery

A great grandad living in Aylesbury Vale has received £30,000 after winning the postcode lottery.

Francis King, 79, is due to have his lung removed as part of his cancer treatment.

He described receiving £30,000 from the People’s Postcode Lottery as the “best pain relief” ahead of his operation.

Patricia and Francis

Francis who lives in Upper Winchendon was recently announced as the draw’s latest winner.

He said: “We’ve never seen this sort of money before. It’s by far the best pain relief.

“I can’t believe it! I can’t get my head around it.”

Francis is due to have major surgery to remove his left lung in the coming weeks. He added: “I went into hospital 12 months ago and they removed the bottom half of my left lung, but the cancer has come back, so I’ve got to go in again and have the whole lung removed.”

Francis’ partner Patricia Thomson said the win would relieve some stress: “It’ll help a tremendous amount.

“It takes away some of the worries for different things like doing the garden – so we can pay somebody now.”

Elvis Presley fans, Francis and Patricia hope to return to Tennessee to visit Graceland - the home of the iconic musician.

Francis added: “We’re big Elvis fans and we’ve been to Graceland once before, but we’ve always said we’d love to go back, and £30,000 means we could do it.”

Before flying out to the states, the couple are going to use the cash to help make life a little easier. Patricia, who is currently on the waiting list for a double hip replacement, plans to buy a mobility scooter.

Patricia said: “I think I’ll get a mobility scooter and tear up and down the road like I do around Tesco.”

Both were amazed at striking it lucky and winning a big five-figure sum. Patricia said: “We’ve never had anything like this sort of money before, the most I’ve won is £77 on a scratchcard.”